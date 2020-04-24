Buildings Damage Assessment of Fiji Museum in Suva City Center, Republic of Fiji - 22 April 2020

This map provides an overview of the Fiji Museum in Suva City Center, Republic of Fiji, located at 18°8'58.22"S, 178°25'32.74"E as detected by satellite image acquired after landfall of the Tropical Cyclone Harold-20 on 15 April 2020. UNITAR-UNOSAT analysis used a Worl dView-1 image acquired on 15 April 2020 at 13:31 local time and compared it with an image collected on 8 April 2020. The main building structure appears to be intact. The gazebo and the clock tower located in the museum grounds are also undamaged. This is a final analysis that has been validated in the field on 22 April 2020 by UNOSAT-UNITAR.