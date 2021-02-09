Ethiopia + 8 more
Greater Horn of Africa | Food insecurity and Desert Locust infestation – DG ECHO Daily Map | 09/02/2021
Attachments
State of play (January 2021)
In the Greater Horn of Africa, 32 Million people are facing crisis to ensure their food security, with pockets of famine like the situation in South Sudan. In this context, the Desert Locust infestation increases the risk for food insecurity, particularly in Ethiopia, Somalia, and Kenya, where their presence could affect crops and pastures of vulnerable households.
Source: DG ECHO