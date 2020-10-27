Ethiopia: Site Management Support (SMS) Operational Areas, by Zone, As of October 2020

Overview

IOM’s Site Management Support (SMS) Programme serves displacement-affected communities in a range of settings, in six Zones of Oromia Region, one Zone of SNNP Region and in Dire Dawa city: 1) IDP sites (primarily collective centres) in Dire Dawa, East & West Hararge Zones and in Borena Zone (primarily dispersed settlements); 2) IDPs and returnees in the community in East & West Wollega Zones and in West Guji Zone, and 3)

IDP returnees in their Kebeles of origin in East Wollega, West Guji, and East Hararge Zones, as well Gedeo Zone of SNNPR.

SMS supports government Site Management focal points (primarily Disaster Risk Management officials) to improve living conditions and access to services for affected populations through: Coordination and Information Management; Site Maintenance and Improvements; Community Participation; Capacity Building.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in Ethiopia, IOM SMS has been carrying out intensive Risk Communication campaigns together with Health & WASH counterparts, training Community Committees and the wider community on COVID mitigation measures, and carrying out site improvements to improve infection prevention and control (IPC). Crucially, IOM SMS has also supported local authorities to develop Woreda-level, site-specific COVID-19 preparedness and response standard operating procedures (SOPs) in IDP sites.