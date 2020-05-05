Ethiopia - Livelihood Zones (January 2018)

Summary

A livelihood zone is an area within which people share broadly the same pattern of livelihood, including options for obtaining food and income and market opportunities. A livelihood zoning is essential for the following reasons:

It provides geographic orientation of livelihood systems to inform food security analysis and assistance targeting It provides the basis for identifying geographically relevant food security monitoring indicators It provides a sampling frame for future on-the-ground assessments

Livelihood patterns clearly vary from one geographic area to another, which is why the preparation of a Livelihood Zone Map is a logical first step for livelihoods-based analysis.

About Livelihood Zone Map

Livelihood Zone Map illustrates the country by zone, showing areas where people generally have the same options for obtaining food and income and engaging in trade.