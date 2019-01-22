Ethiopia | Internal displacement (December 2018) – DG ECHO Daily Map | 22/01/2019

Inter-ethnic conflict and violence continues to lead to large scale displacement in Ethiopia. 2.35 million people are internally displaced due to the violence (out of a total of 2.9 million IDPs in the country).

In Gedeo/Guji, humanitarian organisations are denied the possibility to deliver lifesaving assistance to IDPs. Displaced populations report being forced to return to their place of origin against their will, despite their physical and material safety not being ensured.