Ethiopia: HRP Monitoring Dashboard - July 2020

Humanitarian Situation Overview

The Shelter/NFI Cluster targets 2.4 million people consisng of 1.4M IDPs, 828K returnees, 61K affected host communies, deportees, and migrants.

Since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported on 13 March, cases connued to increase gradually across the country. Up to July 2020, 17,530 confirmed cases including IDPs in the collecve sites. IDPs living in collecve centers, spontaneous and planned sites, rental accommodaons, or shared shelters with relaves in host communies are parcularly vulnerable to COVID-19 since many such spaces are congested and lack access to essenal services such as WASH and Shelter NFIs.