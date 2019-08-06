Ethiopia: East and West Wellega, Benishangul-Gumuz Access Snapshot (As of 31 July 2019)

The operating environment in Wellegas remains highly constrained as a result of ongoing clashes between the Ethiopian Defense Forces (EDF) and Unidentified Armed Groups (UAG), which for the last two months has intensified.While humanitarian partners are not being attacked, there remains a height-ened “indirect” risk. Between March - June, there have a number of attacks in Nekemte town and in the road to access Kamashi zone (Nedjo road) targeting government officials. This is of particular concern given the high presence of UN and NGO partners in Nekemte, the regional hub for the Wellegas and Kamashi. The likelihood that aid workers be indirectly impacted by such attacks is high. Conversely, the security situation in East Wellega is calm and enabling for partners’ operations to assist the IDPs returned to boundary areas between Oromia and Benishanghul Gumuz region (BGR).

Against this backdrop, in May – June the Government supported the return of thousands of Ethnic-Oromo IDPs from East and West Wellega to Kamashi and Assossa zones (BGR) as well as to boundary areas. In June, partners managed to access intermittently Kamashi zone and provide some assistance to IDPs, though insufficient. The ongoing insecurity in West Wellega and challenging road conditions in the region, affected partners’ ability to scale up the response as required.

IDPs access to assistance has been constrained by the dismantling of previous IDP sites, with all sites now evacu- ated in East Wellega and only four spontaneous sites remaining in West Wellega hosting some 3,500 vulnerable IDPs. Authorities and partners are considering to move these vulnerable IDPs to a site called “Aroji Camp” to better assist them. As noted by IOM – SMS teams, given the scale of devastation to houses and other properties and the limited assistance made available to the IDP returnees, it is difficult to conclude that all have actually returned to their home sites. The fact that these IDPs are no longer registered, and have de facto “melted” among host communities, has complicated the response.

In West Wellega, partners and authorities have alerted that IDP returned to Kamashi zone are moving again back. In Nedjo, authorities note that “the majority of IDPs returned to Kamashi have come back” (an estimated 6,000), uncon- firmed reports note at the return of 8,000 IDPs to Kiltu Kara woreda. The situation of these IDPs constitutes a case of secondary (or tertiary) displacement, after they fled Kamashi zone in September 2018 and were returned in May - June 2019.

IDPs in West Wellega have highlighted the need to improve security and intensify peace and reconciliation efforts. In this sense, IDPs who have moved back to West Wellega cite persistent insecurity and limited access to their former land as well as to shelter and services. In Nedjo town, IDPs noted they had been denied access to services in areas of return in BGR. In terms of shelter, most previous housings were destroyed during September 2018 violence, aggravat- ed by the lack of emergency shelter programmes and partners.

In East Wellega, some 1,000 IDPs moved back from Belojegenfoy woredas (Kamashi zone) to Sasiga woredas (East Wellega) in June, noting the lack of shelter and assis- tance in general. At the time of writing, partners and author- ities are assessing ways to assist these IDPs.

The situation of these IDPs is worrying because their extreme vulnerability. In West Wellega, shelter conditions for IDPs are extremely precarious, those in sites – mainly women and children – are staying in collective shelters, poorly protected from the weather, and with prevalent protection concerns. Government authorities have report- edly not allowed partners to assist these IDPs arguing that doing so would create a “pull factor” prompting more to move back.

Partners operations have been heavily restricted by the poor state of roads during the rainy season. This physical access constraint has affected in particular Sedal Sirba Abay, Agalometi, Yaso woredas in Kamashi zone, which at the time of writing remain inaccessible. Partners also report difficulties in operating in Kamashi and Belojiganfo woredas (Kamashi zone) and Haro Limu (East Wellega).