Ethiopia: Agriculture Sector HDRP Monthly Dashboard (June 2018)

Among the total 216 priority one woredas, 187 are also categorized as priority one for the Agriculture cluster. In the priority one areas it is likely that further deterioration of the situation will happen unless timely response is made. Therefore, protection of core-breeding and milking livestock through provision of supplementary animal feed, fodder production and animal health services will help to reduce the problem and ensure milk availability for children, protect key livelihood assets, and ultimately improve food security and nutrition outcomes for vulnerable pastoral and agro-pastoral households. Similarly, supporting production of crops for drought-affected households through provision of a range of crop seeds will reduce human suffering, protect key livelihood assets, shorten the recovery period of affected people, and reduce pressure on the humanitarian assistance - resulting in improved food security and nutrition outcomes of the affected households.

Currently, the food security situation in all parts of Afar has been deteriorating over recent months due to the extended Gilal season (the dry and cool period usually lasting until December). The 2017 kerma rain (the main annual rainfall season) started late and terminated earlier than normal, with largely inadequate volumes.

Paradoxically, flooding has destroyed pastures and food crops, killed livestock, causing serious humanitarian concerns in Somali region. However, this also presents an opportunity to carry out flood recession agriculture-growing food and fodder when the floodwaters retreat.