27 Dec 2018

Ethiopia: Agriculture Sector HDRP Monthly Dashboard (Deceember 2018)

Map
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 20 Dec 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.27 MB)

Despite the benefit of recent Belg rains and anticipated above average rainfall in many regions the coming months, recovery of livelihoods will not be spontaneous, nor can it be expected without concerted assistance. Belg rainfall did not cover all regions equally, and although rainfall in southern pastoral areas was forecast to be near average for the Deyir (Oct-Dec), rainfall is below average to date. Below-average rainfall in eastern Oromia, southern Tigray, eastern Amhara and northern SNNPR has led to reduced production prospects.

To improve household food security and nutrition outcomes, the agriculture sector highlights the need to continue assistance for core-breeding and milking livestock; including resilience and key sustainable livelihood activities, supplementary animal feed/fodder production and densification, animal health services and crop interventions. The 2018 planting window has already passed, but prevention and mitigation activities for the next planting season would help to avoid long-term dependency on humanitarian assistance.

Conflict among communities in Somali, Oromia, SNNPR and Benishangul Gumuz, has led to an alarming number of IDPs. Predictions of a weak El Nino in 2019 indicate above average rainfall in central Ethiopia, causing concerns that flooding may destroy pasture and crops, and kill livestock – with potentially serious humanitarian impacts. A comprehensive, multi-sectoral livelihood approach is required to tackle the needs of drought, flood and conflict displaced communities.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.