Eswatini Siphofaneni-East: Landslide and Flood Situation as of January 29, 2021 - Situation Map
Attachments
Tropical Cyclone Eloise has caused widespread damage in Eswatini. The National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) has initiated an assessment to identify key areas of concern in the northern and eastern areas of the country and areas of high altitude identified as of greatest concern. Early warning messaging to communities have been initiated and evacuation centres identified in case they are needed, in addition to other measures taken.
