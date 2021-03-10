Equatorial Guinea
Equatorial Guinea: NKoa Ntoma Camp, Bata City, Litoral Province - Imagery analysis: 09 Mar 2021 published 10 Mar 2021
Attachments
This map illustrates damaged structures in the vicinity of Nkoa Ntoma camp SE of Bata City. 243 structures appear to be heavily damaged or completely destroyed. 750 & 3950 structures are located respectively within 1km and 2km distance from the blast epicenter.
This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR-UNOSAT.