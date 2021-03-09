Equatorial Guinea | Bata Explosions – DG ECHO Daily Map | 09/03/2021

UCPM Response

Following a series of explosions at an armoury of the Nkuantoma Gendarmerie and military barracks in Bata City on 7 March, the EU Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM) was activated on 8 March.

As of 9 March, Spain and France have offered medical personal and in-kind assistance including medicines, medical material and equipment, personal protective equipment and shelter.

The ERCC received an additional request for assistance from UNEP/OCHA Joint Environment Unit for environmental expertise to join the UNDAC team.