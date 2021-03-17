Equatorial Guinea | Bata Explosions of 7 March – DG ECHO Daily Map | 17/03/2021

UCPM Response

Four explosions occurred in the armoury of the Nkuantoma gendarmerie and military barracks in Bata City on 7 March.

On 8 March, the ERCC received a request for assistance via the ECHO Field Regional Office in Yaounde to address the consequences of the disaster. On 8 March, Spain offered medical and personal protective equipment (surgical masks, protective goggles, FFP2 masks, mosquito nets, surgical coveralls) and medicines that arrived on 10 March. A Spanish EMT2, START (Spanish Technical Aid Response Team) which is part of European Civil Protection Pool (ECPP) arrived on 11 March. The team is composed of 14 trauma and medical personnel: 11 doctors and nurses, 1 logistics/WASH expert, 1 coordinator, 1 team leader.

On 9 March, France offered an advanced medical post structure with treatment capacity for 250 heavily wounded people, emergency and paediatric medical kits, COVID-19 personal protective equipment, non-COVID biological testing equipment, family tents and kitchen kits (catering to 500 people) that arrived in Bata on 14 March. In addition, a team of 10 ammunition experts arrived in Malabo on 12 March.

The ERCC received an additional request for assistance from UNEP/OCHA Joint Environment Unit for environmental expertise to join the UNDAC team. An environmental expert from Sweden has been deployed on 16 March to be associated to the UNDAC team. The Copernicus Emergency Management Service is also supporting the virtual component of OCHA’s Assessment & Analysis Cell.

DG ECHO is supporting the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) through its Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) with an amount of EUR 160,000 to assist the response of the Red Cross of Equatorial Guinea. The DREF will support 2,500 most vulnerable people with the provision of advanced first aid, psychosocial assistance, and immediate rental and livelihoods support.