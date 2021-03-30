Equatorial Guinea
Equatorial Guinea: Bata City, Litoral Province - Imagery analysis: 09 Mar 2021 published 11 Mar 2021
This map illustrates the extensive damage zone inside and in the vicinity of Nkoa Ntoma camp in Bata and the population potentially exposed to the shockwave within radius of 1km; 2km; 3km and 5km from the blast epicenter. ~5,000 people were living within 1km and 20,000 people within 2km.
This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR-UNOSAT.