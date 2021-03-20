Bata, Equatorial Guinea: Satellite images showing the extent of the explosion (image date: 03/09/2021) and UXO risk as of 19/03/2021

1: Extreme high Risk Zone, ultra heavily UXO contamination >20 per m2, prohibited to enter, enter only as expert;

2: High Risk Zone, heavily UXO contamination >10 per m2, prohibited to enter, enter only with EOD expert;

3: Medium Risk Zone, light UXO contamination <10per m2, enter with associated risks for further assessments possible;

4: Suspected Risk Zone, UXO contamination possible, enter with associated risks for further assessments possible;

5: On-going clearance site, UXO contamination localised on defined collecting spots, enter with associated risks for further assessments possible;

6: Non-suspected Risk Zone, no UXO contamination reported, enter without restrictions;

7: Cleared area, no visible UXO contamination, enter with associated risks for further assessments possible.