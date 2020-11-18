Satellite detected water extents between the 13th and the 17th November 2020 in El Salvador (Imagery analysis: 13-17 November 2020 | Published 18 November 2020 | Version 1.0)

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters (cumulative) in El Salvador as detected by VIIRS-NOAA satellite between 13th & 17th November 2020. Within the analyzed area of about 20,000 km2, a total of about 440 km2 of lands appear to be flooded. Based on HRSL population data and the detected surface waters, about 44,000 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas. The potentially exposed population is mainly located in the departments of Usulutan with ~9,000 people, La Union with ~8,500 people, and Santa Ana with ~7,500 people. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR-UNOSAT.