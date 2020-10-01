Ecuador
Ecuador | Sangay volcano activity – DG ECHO Daily Map | 01/10/2020
Attachments
Since June 2020, the eruptive process of Sangay volcano has registered high to very high levels of activity. Ashfalls continue to be registered in several areas of the country.
The Ecuadorian Red Cross has activated its Early Action Protocol (funded by DG ECHO), delivering the following to Chimborazo province: 1,000 family health protection kits, 1,000 livelihoods protection kits, as well as dissemination of key messages on self-protection measures.