Ecuador

Ecuador | Sangay volcano activity – DG ECHO Daily Map | 01/10/2020

Format
Map
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

  • Since June 2020, the eruptive process of Sangay volcano has registered high to very high levels of activity. Ashfalls continue to be registered in several areas of the country.

  • The Ecuadorian Red Cross has activated its Early Action Protocol (funded by DG ECHO), delivering the following to Chimborazo province: 1,000 family health protection kits, 1,000 livelihoods protection kits, as well as dissemination of key messages on self-protection measures.

Related Content