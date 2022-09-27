Dominican Rep.

Tropical Cyclone Fiona-22 - Preliminary Satellite Derived Flood Assessment, Higuey City, Region Yuma, The Dominican Republic (27 September 2022)

Summary of findings;

Riverbank erosion and washed away along rivers/streams in Provincia La Altagracia, Region Yuma observed as of 25 Sep. 2022;

Impact on vegetation along waterways/streams in Provincia La Altagracia, Region Yuma observed as of 25 Sep. 2022;
Damaged structures in Higuey City, Provincia La Altagracia, Region Yuma observed as of 25 Sep. 2022;

Potentially damaged structures of facilities building in Higuey City, Provincia La Altagracia, Region Yuma observed as of 25 Sep. 2022;

Destroyed bridge observed in Higuey City, Provincia La Altagracia, Region Yuma as of 25 Sep. 2022;
Affected road observed in Higuey City, Provincia La Altagracia, Region Yuma as of 25 Sep. 2022;

