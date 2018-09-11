Hurricane Isaac - Estimated Impacts Advisory 15, 11 September 2018 0900 UTC

NWS Summary: At 500 AM AST (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Isaac was located near latitude 14.6 North, longitude 48.1 West.

Isaac is moving toward the west near 14 mph (22 km/h). This general motion is expected to continue through the end of the week. On the forecast track, Isaac should move across the Lesser Antilles and into the eastern Caribbean Sea on Thursday. Maximum sustained winds remain near 70 mph (110 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next few days, but Isaac is forecast to be at or near hurricane strength as it approaches the Lesser Antilles. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km) from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 997 mb (29.44 inches).