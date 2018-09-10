Hurricane Isaac - Estimated Impacts Advisory 13, 10 September 2018 2100 UTC

NWS Summary: At 500 PM AST (2100 UTC), the center of Hurricane Isaac was located near latitude 14.4 North, longitude 45.0 West. Isaac is moving toward the west near 14 mph (22 km/h). A westward motion with a slight increase in forward speed is expected through the end of the week. On the forecast track, Isaac should move across the Lesser Antilles and into the eastern Caribbean Sea on Thursday. Maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph (120 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is expected over the next day or two. Weakening is forecast to begin by the middle of the week as Isaac approaches the Lesser Antilles. Isaac is a small hurricane. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 10 miles (20 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km). The estimated minimum central pressure is 993 mb (29.33 inches).