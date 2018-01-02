02 Jan 2018

Dominica: The Wind Speeds in Selected Islands During Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017

Map
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 02 Jan 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1 MB)

The Pan American Health Organization commissioned a study of the wind speeds in several Caribbean islands during the passages of Irma and Maria; the wind maps developed provide estimates on various islands. These were developed using a combination of the hurricane track data provided by the National Hurricane Centre (central pressure and position) coupled with estimates of the radius to maximum winds (RMW) and the Holland B parameter. Wind speeds are presented as estimates of maximum 3-second peak gust wind speeds over land. These gust wind speeds are not necessarily representative of the maximum wind speed in the hurricane, which likely occurred elsewhere. Wind speeds given by the National Hurricane Center are estimates of the maximum one-minute sustained (average) wind speed over water anywhere in the hurricane.

