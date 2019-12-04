Djibouti | Flood Situation – DG ECHO Daily Map | 04/12/2019

EU RESPONSE: EUCPM ACTIVATION

On 25 November, the ERCC received a Request for Assistance from the Government of Djibouti.

On 29 November, DG ECHO released funding of EUR 150,000 to cover the emergency needs of some of the most vulnerable affected families in Djibouti.

France offered 500,000 water purification tablets and 600 family hygiene kits. French Forces in Djibouti (FFDj) have been providing support to the relief efforts lead by the Djibouti armed forces to cope with the floods.

Austria offered 200 family hygiene kits, 50 family tents and 1,000 woven flexible tarpaulins.

Italy offered tents and shelter materials, health and hygiene kits, medicines, jerry cans and an inflatable boat.