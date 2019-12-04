04 Dec 2019

Djibouti | Flood Situation – DG ECHO Daily Map | 04/12/2019

Map
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 04 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (667.52 KB)

EU RESPONSE: EUCPM ACTIVATION

On 25 November, the ERCC received a Request for Assistance from the Government of Djibouti.

On 29 November, DG ECHO released funding of EUR 150,000 to cover the emergency needs of some of the most vulnerable affected families in Djibouti.

France offered 500,000 water purification tablets and 600 family hygiene kits. French Forces in Djibouti (FFDj) have been providing support to the relief efforts lead by the Djibouti armed forces to cope with the floods.

Austria offered 200 family hygiene kits, 50 family tents and 1,000 woven flexible tarpaulins.

Italy offered tents and shelter materials, health and hygiene kits, medicines, jerry cans and an inflatable boat.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.