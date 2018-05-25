Djibouti: Flood Analysis and Evolution, Tropical Cyclone Sagar-18 (24 May 2018)
from UNOSAT
Map
Published on 24 May 2018 — View Original
UNITAR-UNOSAT, following the request of UNOCHA Djibouti , has performed a flood analysis to illustrate the potential impact in the wake of Tropical Cyclone Sagar-18 over the city of Djibouti.
UNOSAT analysis illustrates the potential satellite detected water extent within the city of Djibouti and classifies the areas as:
- Severely affected: as of 20 May 2018, water and mud are visible on 80% of the roads and streets analysed, surrounding the nearby buildings almost completely.
- Partially affected: as of 20 May 2018, water and mud are visible in some sections of the roads and streets, surrounding the nearby buildings only partially. Possibly affected: as of 20 May 2018, no visible evidence of water and mud.