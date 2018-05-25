25 May 2018

Djibouti: Flood Analysis and Evolution, Tropical Cyclone Sagar-18 (24 May 2018)

Map
from UNOSAT
Published on 24 May 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (3.6 MB)

UNITAR-UNOSAT, following the request of UNOCHA Djibouti , has performed a flood analysis to illustrate the potential impact in the wake of Tropical Cyclone Sagar-18 over the city of Djibouti.

UNOSAT analysis illustrates the potential satellite detected water extent within the city of Djibouti and classifies the areas as:

  • Severely affected: as of 20 May 2018, water and mud are visible on 80% of the roads and streets analysed, surrounding the nearby buildings almost completely.
  • Partially affected: as of 20 May 2018, water and mud are visible in some sections of the roads and streets, surrounding the nearby buildings only partially. Possibly affected: as of 20 May 2018, no visible evidence of water and mud.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.