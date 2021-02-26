DR Congo
Satellite detected waters extents between 1 August 2019 and 27 January 2021 in Kasenyi Town, Ituri province, DR Congo
Attachments
Several settlements along the Lake Albert shores in DR Congo remain inundated since April 2020 due to the increased waters.
Kasenyi town and the villages nearby are severely affected by the floods based on the satellite comparative analysis between 1 August 2019 and 27 January 2021.
This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR-UNOSAT.