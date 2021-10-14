DR Congo
Satellite detected water extent between 9 Oct. 2021 and 1 Aug. 2019 in Gengere Pamoth village, Ituri province, DR Congo | Gengere Pamoth village, Angumu Zone de Santé, Mahagi Territory Imagery Analysis: 09/10/2021 Published 14/10/2021 V1
This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters in Gengere Pamoth village, Ituri province as observed from a Sentrinel-2 acquired on 09 October 2021. Within the analyzed area, the surface waters appears to have progressed inland since 27 January 2021.
This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to the United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).