Satellite detected water extent between 1 August 2019 and 27 January 2021 in Gobu village, Jiba Zone de Santé, DR Congo
Several settlements along the Lake Albert shores remain inundated since April 2020 due to the increased waters. Almost the entire village of Gobu is affected by water increase based on satellite comparative analysis between 1 Aug. 2019 and 27 Jan. 2021
This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR-UNOSAT