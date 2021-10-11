DR Congo
Satellite detected water extent between 04 October 2021 and 01 August 2019 in Muvaramu village, Ituri province, DR Congo - Imagery analysis 04/10/2021 | Published 11/10/2021 V1
Attachments
This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters in Muvaramu village, Ituri province as observed from a Sentrinel-2 acquired on 04 October 2021. Within the analyzed area, waters appear to have slightly progressed inland since 27 January 2021. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to the United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).