Satellite detected water extent between 04 October 2021 and 01 August 2019 in Kasenyi town, Gethy Zone de Santé, Ituri province, DR Congo | Kasenyi Town, Gethy Zone de Sante, Irumu Territory Imagery Analysis: 04/10/2021 Published 12/10/2021 V1

This map illustrates satellite- detected surface waters in Kasenyi town, Gethy Zone de Santé as observed from a Sentrinel-2 acquired on 04 October 2021. Within the analyzed area, the surface waters appears to have slightly progressed inland since 27 January 2021.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to the United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).