Lava flow and affected structures caused by the volcanic eruption of the 22 May 2021 in North of Goma Airport, DR Congo
This map illustrates potentially affected structures and buildings north of Goma airport, Nord-Kivu province, D.R. of the Congo as detected by satellite image acquired after the eruption of the Mount Nyiragongo euption of 22 May 2021. UNITAR-UNOSAT analysis used a Sentinel-1 image acquired on 25 May 2021, at 16:21 UTC, to extract the lava flow extent. Within this map extent, 1,540 structures and 9 km of roads appear to be affected by the lava.
This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR-UNOSAT.
