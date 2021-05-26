DR Congo

Lava flow and affected structures caused by the volcanic eruption of the 22 May 2021 in Kanyanza village, DR Congo

This map illustrates potentially affected structures and roads in Kanyanza village, Nyiragongo district, Nord-Kivu province, D. R. of the Congo as detected by satellite image acquired after the volcanic eruption of the 22 May 2021. UNITAR-UNOSAT analysis used a Sentinel-1 image acquired on 25 May 2021, at 16:21 UTC. Within the map extent, about 144 structures and 1,400m of roads are potentially affected by the lava.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR-UNOSAT.

