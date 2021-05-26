DR Congo: Potentially affected structures and roads caused by Nyiragongo volcanic eruption, Nord-Kivu Province (as of 26 May 2021)

Lava flow extent and affected structures and roads caused by the 22 May 2021 Nyiragongo volcanic eruption in Goma, Nord-Kivu Province, D.R. of the Congo

This map illustrates potentially affected structures and buildings in Nyiragongo district, Nord-Kivu province, DR Congo as detected by satellite image acquired after the 22 May 2021 Nyiragongo volcanic eruption. UNITAR-UNOSAT analysis used a Sentinel-1 image acquired on 25 May 2021, at 16:21 UTC, to extract the lava flow extent. Within the map extent, about 1,722 structures and the road about 18 km are potentially affected by the lava flow.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR-UNOSAT.