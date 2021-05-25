DR Congo: Potential lava flow and affected structures caused by Nyiragongo volcanic eruption, Nord-Kivu Province (as of 25 May 2021)

This map illustrates potentially affected structures and buildings in Nyiragongo district, Nord-Kivu province, DR Congo as detected by satellite image acquired after the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo volcano on 22 May 2021. UNITAR-UNOSAT analysis used a TerraSAR-X image acquired on 24 May 2021, at 16:13 UTC, to observe the lava flow. Within the analysis extent, about 1,200 strcutures are potentially affected by the lava flow.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR-UNOSAT.

Important Note: Lava flow analysis from radar images may overestimate the presence of the lava tract due to the backscattering properties of the radar signal.