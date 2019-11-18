Democratic Republic of the Congo: Zongo, Libenge Territory, Sud-Ubangui Province: Floods (18 November 2019)

Satellite-detected flooded structures, as of 12 November 2019, over Zongo, Libenge Territory, Sud-Ubangui Province, Democratic Republic of the Congo.

This map illustrates satellite-detected flooded structures along the Ubangui River over Zongo, Libenge Territory, Sud-Ubangui Territory in Democratic Republic of the Congo as observed from GeoEye-1 imagery acquired on 12 November 2019. UNITAR-UNOSAT has identified within the extent of this map 276 potentially flooded structures north-west of Zongo. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR - UNOSAT.