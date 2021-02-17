DR Congo
Democratic Republic of the Congo: Satellite detected waters extents between 7 April 2020 and 27 January 2021 in Muvaramu Village, Ituri Province, DR Congo
Several villages along the Lake Albert shores in DR Congo remain inundated since April 2020 due to the increased waters. Muvaramu village is one of the severely affected village based on the satellite based comparative analysis analysis as between April, July 2020 and of January 2021.
This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR-UNOSAT.