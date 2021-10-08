The Democratic Republic of the Congo: Satellite detected water extent between 01 August 2019 and 04 october 2021 along Lake Albert - Ituri Province - Imagery Analysis: 04/10/2021 Published 08/10/2021 V1

Satellite detected water extent between 01 August 2019 and 04 October 2021 along Lake Albert in D.R. of the Congo This map illustrates satellite- detected surface waters in Ituri Province as observed from a Sentinel-2 image acquired on 04 October 2021. Within 5 km around Lake Albert, about 40 km2 of lands appear to be flooded. The water extent appears to have increased since August 2019 and based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters in the analyzed area, the potentially exposed population is mainly located in the Zone de Santé of Nyarambe with ~5,200 people, Gethy with ~ 3,300 people and Tchomia with ~1,550 people.

