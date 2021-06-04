DR Congo
Democratic Republic of the Congo | Mount Nyiragongo eruption – DG ECHO Daily Map | 04/06/2021
Attachments
On 2 June, ERCC received a request from DRC to activate the EU Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM) following to the volcanic eruption in Mount Nyiragongo and the related seismic activity.
The request consists of food and non-food items, WASH items, shelter, medicines and medical equipment.
The European Commission has allocated emergency humanitarian funding of €2 million for those affected by the eruption.