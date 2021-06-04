DR Congo

Democratic Republic of the Congo | Mount Nyiragongo eruption – DG ECHO Daily Map | 04/06/2021

  • On 2 June, ERCC received a request from DRC to activate the EU Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM) following to the volcanic eruption in Mount Nyiragongo and the related seismic activity.

  • The request consists of food and non-food items, WASH items, shelter, medicines and medical equipment.

  • The European Commission has allocated emergency humanitarian funding of €2 million for those affected by the eruption.

