Democratic Republic of the Congo: Mobayi-Mbongo, Mobayi-Mbongo Territory, Nord-Ubangi Province Floods Imagery analysis: 16 November 2019 | Published 21 November 2019 | Version 1.0

Satellite-detected flood waters, as of 16 November 2019, over MobayiMbongo, Mobayi-Mbongo Territory, Nord-Ubangi Province, Democratic Republic of the Congo

This map illustrates satellite-detected flooded waters along the Ubangui River over MobayiMbongo,Mobayi-Mbongo Territory, Nord-Ubangi Province in Democratic Republic of the Congo as observed from SPOT 7 imagery acquired on 16 November 2019. UNITAR-UNOSAT has identified about 60 buildings/houses likely surrounded by waters. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR - UNOSAT.