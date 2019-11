Democratic Republic of the Congo: Libenge, Libenge Territory, Sud-Ubangi Province Floods - Imagery analysis: 15 November 2019 | Published 20 November 2019 | Version 1.0

Satellite-detected flood waters, as of 15 November 2019, over Libenge, Libenge Territory, SudUbangi Province, Democratic Republic of the Congo

This map illustrates satellite-detected flood waters along the Ubangi River over Libenge,

Libenge Territory, Sud-Ubangi Province in Democratic Republic of the Congo as observed from Pleiades imagery acquired on 15 November 2019. 90 ha of potential flood waters have been identified in Libenge and its vicinity. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR - UNOSAT.