Democratic Republic of the Congo: Libenge, Libenge Territory, Sud-Ubangi Province Floods - Imagery analysis: 15 November 2019 | Published 19 November 2019 | Version 1.0

Satellite-detected flooded structures, as of 15 November 2019, over Libenge, Libenge Territory, Sud-Ubangi Province, Democratic Republic of the Congo

This map illustrates satellite-detected flooded structures along the Ubangi River over Libenge, Libenge Territory, Sud-Ubangi Territory in Democratic Republic of the Congo as observed from Pleiades imagery acquired on 15 November 2019. UNITAR-UNOSAT identified 22 potentially flooded structures west of Libenge, within the extent of this map. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR - UNOSAT