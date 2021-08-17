DR Congo + 9 more
Democratic Republic of the Congo - DRC At A Glance - 31 July 2021
Attachments
Highlights
1. The DRC1 is the country with the largest internally displaced population in Africa
2. DRC hosts over 0.5 M2 refugees and asylum seekers
3. Lack of a proper civil registration system puts many at risk of statelessness in DRC. UNHCR joins the United Nations Legal Identity Program to help the DRC government put in place a strong registration system that is inclusive for all types of populations, ensuring that no one is left behind.