Democratic Republic of the Congo - DRC At A Glance - 31 July 2021

Highlights

1. The DRC1 is the country with the largest internally displaced population in Africa

2. DRC hosts over 0.5 M2 refugees and asylum seekers

3. Lack of a proper civil registration system puts many at risk of statelessness in DRC. UNHCR joins the United Nations Legal Identity Program to help the DRC government put in place a strong registration system that is inclusive for all types of populations, ensuring that no one is left behind.