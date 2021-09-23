Democratic Republic of the Congo - DRC At A Glance - 31 August 2021

DR Congo + 9 more
Highlights
The DRC1 is the country with the largest internally displaced population in Africa
DRC hosts over 0.5 M2 refugees and asylum seekers
Lack of a proper civil registration system puts many at risk of statelessness in DRC. UNHCR3 joins the United Nations Legal Identity Program to help the DRC government put in place a strong registration system that is inclusive for all types of populations, ensuring that no one is left behind.