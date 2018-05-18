18 May 2018

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Ebola Outbreak - DG ECHO Daily Map | 18/05/2018

Map
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 18 May 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (551.94 KB)

Situation Overview

  • An outbreak of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) was declared by the Minister of Public Health of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on 8 May. The epicenter is the Bikoro Health District (Equateur Province, western DRC).
  • The European Commission has announced a package of urgent humanitarian aid to help contain the outbreak of Ebola in the DRC. An initial € 1.5 million will provide logistics support WHO and a further € 130 000 offered to the International Federation of the Red Cross for life- saving interventions by the Congolese Red Cross. The Commission's humanitarian air service ECHO Flight is due to transport medical experts and emergency staff as well as equipment to the affected areas.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.