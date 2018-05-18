Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Ebola Outbreak - DG ECHO Daily Map | 18/05/2018
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 18 May 2018 — View Original
Situation Overview
- An outbreak of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) was declared by the Minister of Public Health of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on 8 May. The epicenter is the Bikoro Health District (Equateur Province, western DRC).
- The European Commission has announced a package of urgent humanitarian aid to help contain the outbreak of Ebola in the DRC. An initial € 1.5 million will provide logistics support WHO and a further € 130 000 offered to the International Federation of the Red Cross for life- saving interventions by the Congolese Red Cross. The Commission's humanitarian air service ECHO Flight is due to transport medical experts and emergency staff as well as equipment to the affected areas.