Satellite detected waters in Kangwon Province of Democratic People's Republic of Korea as of 7 September 2020 (Imagery analysis: 7 September 2020 | Published 8 September 2020 | Version 1)

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters in Kangwon Province of Democratic People's Republic of Korea as observed from a Sentinel-1 image acquired on 7 September 2020. Within the analyzed area of about 8,000 km2, a total of about 33 km2 of lands appear to be flooded. Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters, about 20,000 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR-UNOSAT.