12 Sep 2019

Estimated Precipitation Accumulation over Democratic People's Republic of Korea, 12 September 2019

Map
from UNOSAT
Published on 12 Sep 2019 View Original
On Thursday 12 September 2019, after heavy rainfall over the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, flash floods appeared in some parts of the country. This map illustrates the estimated total precipitation accumulation over Democratic People's Republic of Korea. The total estimate was derived from the Global Precipitation Measurement (GPM) dataset at a spatial resolution of approximately 10km, and covers the period from 04 to 12 September 2019. Western provinces of Democratic People's Republic of Korea have been affected by precipitation values greater than 75 mm during the last 7 days. It is possible that precipitation levels may have been underestimated for local areas, and are not a substitute for ground station measurements. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR - UNOSAT.

