Coronavirus vaccine uptake in EU Member States and UCPM Participating States – DG ECHO Daily Map | 02/06/2021
Attachments
The development and distribution of effective and safe vaccines against COVID-19 represents a lasting response to the pandemic. It is at the heart of the European Commission’s coronavirus response.
To date, four safe and effective vaccines against COVID19 have been authorised for use in the EU following positive scientific recommendations by the European Medicines Agency: BioNTech-Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.
Two contracts have been concluded that allow the purchase of a vaccine once proven safe and effective: Sanofi-GSK and CureVac.