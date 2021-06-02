Cyprus + 28 more

Coronavirus vaccine uptake in EU Member States and UCPM Participating States – DG ECHO Daily Map | 02/06/2021

  • The development and distribution of effective and safe vaccines against COVID-19 represents a lasting response to the pandemic. It is at the heart of the European Commission’s coronavirus response.

  • To date, four safe and effective vaccines against COVID19 have been authorised for use in the EU following positive scientific recommendations by the European Medicines Agency: BioNTech-Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

  • Two contracts have been concluded that allow the purchase of a vaccine once proven safe and effective: Sanofi-GSK and CureVac.

  • More information on the EU Vaccination Strategy

