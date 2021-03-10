Cyprus + 27 more
Coronavirus vaccine uptake in EU Member States and UCPM Participating States – DG ECHO Daily Map | 10/03/2021
The development and distribution of an effective and safe vaccine against COVID-19 represents a lasting response to the pandemic. It is at the heart of the European Commission’s coronavirus response.
The vaccination of Europeans started during the European Vaccination Days from 27 to 29 December 2020.
To date, 3 safe and effective vaccines against COVID-19 have been authorised for use in the EU following positive scientific recommendations by the European Medicines Agency: BioNTech-Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca.