Cyprus + 27 more

Coronavirus vaccine uptake in EU Member States and UCPM Participating States – DG ECHO Daily Map | 10/03/2021

  • The development and distribution of an effective and safe vaccine against COVID-19 represents a lasting response to the pandemic. It is at the heart of the European Commission’s coronavirus response.

  • The vaccination of Europeans started during the European Vaccination Days from 27 to 29 December 2020.

  • To date, 3 safe and effective vaccines against COVID-19 have been authorised for use in the EU following positive scientific recommendations by the European Medicines Agency: BioNTech-Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca.

