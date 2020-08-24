Tropical Storm Laura - Estimated Impacts Advisory 19, 24 August 2020 1100 EDT

NWS Summary: At 1100 AM EDT (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Laura was located near latitude 21.2 North, longitude 80.6 West. Laura is moving toward the west-northwest near 20 mph (31 km/h), and this general motion with some decrease in forward speed is expected over the next day or so. A turn toward the northwest is forecast by Wednesday, and a northwestward to north-northwestward motion should continued through Wednesday night. On the forecast track, the center of Laura will move over the Caribbean Sea just offshore of the southern coast of Cuba this afternoon, cross western Cuba this evening, and move into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico overnight. Laura is then forecast to move over the central and northwestern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday night and Wednesday, and approach the northwestern coast of the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday night. NOAA and Air Force reconnaissance aircraft indicate that the maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast today, but strengthening is expected when the storm moves over the Gulf of Mexico, and Laura is foreast to become a hurricane on Tuesday, with additional strengthening forecast on Wednesday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 km) from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure based on reconnaissance aircraft data is 1002 mb (29.59 inches).