Cuba
Tropical Storm Ida - Estimated Impacts Advisory 6, 27 August 2021 1600 CDT (2100 UTC)
Summary as of 27AUG2021 1600 CDT (2100 UTC):
Hurricane Ida is located about 90 mi (145 km) SW of Havana, Cuba.
Ida is moving toward the northwest near 15 mph (24 km/h) with maximum sustained winds of 80mph (130km/h) with higher gusts and this general motion should continue until Ida reaches the northern Gulf coast on Sunday.
A Storm Surge Warning has been issued from east of Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge, Louisiana, to the Mississippi/Alabama border including Vermilion Bay, Lake Borgne, Lake Pontchartrain, and Lake Maurepas.
A Hurricane Warning has been issued for the coast of Louisiana from Intracoastal City to the Mouth of the Pearl River, including Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans.
A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the northern Gulf coast from the Mouth of the Pearl River to the Mississippi/Alabama border. A Tropical Storm Warning has also been issued for the coast of Louisiana from west of Intracoastal City to Cameron.
See DisasterAWARE for other Hurricane and Tropical Storm Watches and other information.