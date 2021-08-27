Cuba + 1 more
Tropical Storm Ida - Estimated Impacts Advisory 5, 27 August 2021 (1500 UTC)
Summary (as of 27AUG2021 1500 UTC):
- At 1100 AM EDT (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Ida was located near latitude 20.7 North, longitude 82.1 West. Ida is moving toward the northwest near 15 mph (24 km/h), and this general motion should continue over the next few days.
- On the forecast track, the center of Ida will pass near or over the Isle of Youth and western Cuba later today, and move over the southeastern and central Gulf of Mexico tonight and Saturday.
- Ida is forecast to make landfall along the U.S. northern Gulf coast within the hurricane watch area on Sunday.
- Reports from Air Force and NOAA reconnaissance aircraft indicate that the maximum sustained winds have increased to near 65 mph (100 km/h) with higher gusts.
- Additional strengthening is forecast today and Ida is expected to be a hurricane when it nears western Cuba later today.
- Steady to rapid strengthening is expected when Ida moves over the southeastern and central Gulf of Mexico over the weekend, and Ida is expected to be a major hurricane when it approaches the northern Gulf coast.
- See DisasterAWARE for other Hurricane and Tropical Storm Watches and other information.
Realtime updates are available through PDC's DisasterAWARE system at:
- Tropical Storm - Ida: https://emops.pdc.org/emops/?hazard_id=129384