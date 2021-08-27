Hurricane Ida - Estimated Impacts Advisory 6, 27 August 2021 1600 CDT (2100 UTC)

Summary as of 27AUG2021 1600 CDT (2100 UTC):

Hurricane Ida is located about 90 mi (145 km) SW of Havana, Cuba.

Ida is moving toward the northwest near 15 mph (24 km/h) with maximum sustained winds of 80mph (130km/h) with higher gusts and this general motion should continue until Ida reaches the northern Gulf coast on Sunday.

A Storm Surge Warning has been issued from east of Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge, Louisiana, to the Mississippi/Alabama border including Vermilion Bay, Lake Borgne, Lake Pontchartrain, and Lake Maurepas.

A Hurricane Warning has been issued for the coast of Louisiana from Intracoastal City to the Mouth of the Pearl River, including Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the northern Gulf coast from the Mouth of the Pearl River to the Mississippi/Alabama border. A Tropical Storm Warning has also been issued for the coast of Louisiana from west of Intracoastal City to Cameron.